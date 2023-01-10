Weather service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

Estonia's Enviroment Agency issued a level one warning across the country on Tuesday afternoon urging drivers to be aware of slippery roads. The situation is particularly bad in Ida-Viru County.

The agency said there is a risk of glazed ice on roads on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, a level two strong wind warning has been issued for the western islands, Saaremaa, Muhu and Hiiumaa on Wednesday.

A level one warning means the weather is "potentially dangerous" whereas level two means conditions are "dangerous".

Information for each region can be seen here.

The weather warning issued for January 10 and 11, 2023. Source: Environment Agency

Roads exceptionally slippery in Ida-Viru County

Road maintenance teams have been unable to clear roads to the usual standard in the northeast on Tuesday afternoon.

A blizzard and strong winds carried away salt and sand scattered to stop vehicles from skidding.

Road conditions are not good on the Tallinn-Narva highway between the Aseri and Kohtla-Järve intersections, the Transport Agency said. Passing is difficult on the secondary roads in the Aa and Saka regions.

The agency is implementing an extraordinary maintenance regime until 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Road conditions can be viewed on the tark.ee live traffic website.

