Weather service issues slippery road warning across Estonia
Estonia's Enviroment Agency issued a level one warning across the country on Tuesday afternoon urging drivers to be aware of slippery roads. The situation is particularly bad in Ida-Viru County.
The agency said there is a risk of glazed ice on roads on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Additionally, a level two strong wind warning has been issued for the western islands, Saaremaa, Muhu and Hiiumaa on Wednesday.
A level one warning means the weather is "potentially dangerous" whereas level two means conditions are "dangerous".
Information for each region can be seen here.
Roads exceptionally slippery in Ida-Viru County
Road maintenance teams have been unable to clear roads to the usual standard in the northeast on Tuesday afternoon.
A blizzard and strong winds carried away salt and sand scattered to stop vehicles from skidding.
Road conditions are not good on the Tallinn-Narva highway between the Aseri and Kohtla-Järve intersections, the Transport Agency said. Passing is difficult on the secondary roads in the Aa and Saka regions.
The agency is implementing an extraordinary maintenance regime until 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Road conditions can be viewed on the tark.ee live traffic website.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright, Merili Nael