Heavy trucks restricted on several Setomaa roads due to weather conditions

News
Road sign indicating traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles.
Road sign indicating traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles. Source: ERR
News

Wintry weather has made several winding roads with steep inclines in the Setomaa region difficult to drive for heavy-duty vehicles, leading the Transport Administration to temporarily restrict traffic on these Southeastern Estonian roads for the remainder of the winter.

Many truck drivers want to cut corners in Southeastern Estonia by taking side roads, not expecting to encounter such slippery conditions on steeper sections in winter. Thus the Transport Administration imposed traffic restrictions on parts of several roads in and around Setomaa Municipality for heavy-duty vehicles and vehicles with trailers with a combined weight of more than 20 metric tons.

Janar Taal, director of the Transport Administration's Southern Unit, explained that the restriction is aimed primarily at drivers of foreign heavy-duty vehicles who cross the Estonian-Russian border at the Koidula border checkpoint or into Estonia from Latvia, according to a press release.

"We have issues with four steeper inclines in Setomaa, where truck drivers primarily coming up from the south can't manage to drive up the inclines in wintry conditions," Taal explained. "There have been several cases where the road has been blocked, they've had to be hauled up [the incline] with various equipment and Border Guard operations in the area have been disrupted."

The restrictions, which entered into force Tuesday, apply to the 24.37-25.19 kilometers and 29.95-30.96 kilometers of Kääpa-Obinitsa-Võmmorski-Petseri tee (25130) as well as the 15.55-16.85 and 20.91-22.09 kilometers of Vastseliina-Meremäe-Kliima tee (25182).

Restrictions will remain in place through the end of wintry road conditions this spring.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

Latest news

17:56

Grosberg: Russia can launch ongoing precise missile attacks for six months

17:44

Pharmacy reform, three years later — success or not?

17:01

Tallinn launches platform to help tech companies in testing their products

16:39

Ministry of Defense wants to sell off Central Tallinn building

16:04

University councils: Underfunding threatens Estonian democracy, security

15:18

Government to discuss moving forward with Nursipalu enlargement next week

14:57

Competition Authority: We couldn't allow Express Post, Eesti Post merger

14:14

Expert: Reform Party could win as many as 40 seats in new parliament

13:54

Heavy trucks restricted on several Setomaa roads due to weather conditions

13:12

Edgar Savisaar files not likely to be opened up for many months

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonia weighing giving Ukraine cluster munitions

25.01

Levada poll: Russians consider Baltic countries a threat

08:12

Council of Europe report strongly criticizes Estonian e-residency program

26.01

Sun worth chasing in Estonia

26.01

European Commission opens 5 infringement procedures against Estonia

07:43

Party ratings: Reform top poll both with candidates listed and without

26.01

Minister asks Narva to stop helping NGO providing Russian consular services

10:13

Helme and Kallas argue over national security on 'Esimene stuudio'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: