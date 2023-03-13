Two killed in off-road vehicle crashes over weekend

Snowmobiles. Photo is illustrative.
Snowmobiles. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
Two people were killed in separate off-road vehicle crashes in Estonia over the weekend, involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a snowmobile, respectively.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, police were notified of a deadly crash in the Türi Municipality village of Kädliku in which a 42-year-old woman on an ATV tour had driven her ATV off the road and into a ditch.

According to Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officials, the victim sustained such severe injuries that attempts to save her failed and she died at the scene.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a 35-year-old man driving a snowmobile was killed in a crash in the Kehtna Municipality village of Kenni.

According to the police, who were notified of the collision around 1 a.m. Sunday, the driver lost control of his snowmobile while traveling along Lokuta-Kõnnu tee and drove off the road, likewise sustaining such severe injuries that he died at the scene.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

