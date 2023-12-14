Truck carrying 180 pigs overturns on Pärnu County highway

A truck carrying 180 pigs came off the road at the 16th kilometer of the Pärnu – Rakvere - Sõmeru highway on Thursday, killing some of the animals on board.

ERR's Pärnu correspondent Verner Vilgas, who was at the scene, said that at 2 p.m. on Thursday the pigs were in the forest, while another truck had been brought along to pick them up.

"Unfortunately, there are also fatalities [among the pigs]. It's quite an unpleasant sight," said Vilgas.

A truck carrying pigs overturned in Pärnu County. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR

Traffic on the highway was subject to disruptions as a result of the incident.

