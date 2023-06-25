Three people killed in traffic during Midsummer holidays

There were three severe traffic crashes before and during the Midsummer holidays in Estonia, which cost three lives, including one child's. Most traffic rules violations had to do with speeding and drunk driving, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

On June 22, a 19-year-old driver who did not have a seatbelt on went off the road at high speed and was killed in Rapla.

Another tragic accident happened on June 24 when a three-year-old child was run over by a vehicle belonging to a family member and was killed. The man who was driving the vehicle was sober.

On Sunday, the police received a call from a passer-by reporting a vehicle in a roadside ditch in the village of Tagakolga in Võru County the driver of which was dead. The circumstances of the crash and whether the driver was under the influence will be determined in the course of an investigation.

Tago Trei, head of operations for the PPA, said that with the exception of these tragic events, the Midsummer holidays were rather peaceful.

While the police received a higher-than-average number of calls on June 23-24, there were no serious public order violations. Police officers responded to a total of around 2,020 calls during the two days, with most situations caused by people indulging in too much alcohol. A total of 136 cases of domestic violence were registered.

"One such example saw officers respond to a fight between partners who couldn't decide when to leave a party, which culminated in the man hitting his woman several times. The man was detained and his holidays ended in the station," Trei said.

By noon on Sunday, the police had checked more than 23,000 drivers' state of intoxication and found 103 to be under the influence of alcohol. The authorities have also caught 100 people exceeding the speed limit.

"People also took scooters out for a spin while under the influence. Sunday night, a 43-year-old man who was under the influence lost his balance while driving a scooter, fell and broke his arm. The man was taken to hospital. A 50-year-old woman fell off her own scooter in Rae Municipality and was also injured. She had also consumed alcohol before the ride," Tago Trei said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!