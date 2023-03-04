Weather makes for difficult driving conditions in Estonia on Saturday

On Saturday morning, road conditions will be difficult for drivers in Estonia. In addition to the snowfall and strong winds, trees and branches blown onto the roads may cause additional hazards for motorists. The Estonian Transport Administration advises drivers against traveling where possible.

On Saturday morning, driving conditions will be difficult in a number of places throughout Estonia. Conditions on the country's major and minor roads vary, though motorists are advised to proceed carefully and avoid making unnecessary journeys if possible.

In coastal areas and in the west of Estonia, there will be strong winds of up to 22 m/s along with flurries of snow.

Visibility on the roads will be reduced due to snow and sleet, while strong winds increase the chances of broken trees and branches falling onto the roads and creating additional hazards for motorists.

The snowfall and strong winds are set to continue throughout Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 0 to -3C.

The Estonian Transport Administration reminds road users, that road conditions will remain wintery throughout March and that it is not yet advisable to change winter tires for summer ones.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!