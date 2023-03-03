'Dangerous' weather warning issued across west, north Estonia

Strong winds, snow and sleet are forecast in the north and west of Estonia on Friday night and a 'dangerous' weather warning' has been issued by the Estonian Enviroment agency.

Wind gusts will reach 15 m/s in western Estonia, up to 25 m/s on the coast and as high as 30 m/s on the islands, the agency said.

"Snow, sleet, blizzard. Wet snow deposits can break branches and trees," it wrote.

Conditions will continue on Saturday morning and traffic conditions are expected to be "poor".

The orange level two "dangerous" warning has been issued across the islands, west and north Estonia - including Tallinn and Harju County.

A level one "potentially dangerous" warning is in force across the country, excluding the majority of south Estonia.

A weather warning was issued across Estonia on Friday, March 3. Source: Ministry of Environment

More information can be viewed on the agency's website.

