'Dangerous' weather warning issued across west, north Estonia

News
Elron train pulling into station through blizzard in January..
Elron train pulling into station through blizzard in January.. Source: ERR
News

Strong winds, snow and sleet are forecast in the north and west of Estonia on Friday night and a 'dangerous' weather warning' has been issued by the Estonian Enviroment agency.

Wind gusts will reach 15 m/s in western Estonia, up to 25 m/s on the coast and as high as 30 m/s on the islands, the agency said.

"Snow, sleet, blizzard. Wet snow deposits can break branches and trees," it wrote.

Conditions will continue on Saturday morning and traffic conditions are expected to be "poor".

The orange level two "dangerous" warning has been issued across the islands, west and north Estonia - including Tallinn and Harju County.

A level one "potentially dangerous" warning is in force across the country, excluding the majority of south Estonia.

A weather warning was issued across Estonia on Friday, March 3. Source: Ministry of Environment

More information can be viewed on the agency's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:07

Advance voting passes 344,000 on Friday evening

18:48

'Dangerous' weather warning issued across west, north Estonia

17:47

Estonian finance minister's company annual reports still unsubmitted

17:15

Air Baltic's loss reduces to €54.2 million

16:49

Nordic Aviation Group reports 2022 net profit of €1.51 million

16:24

Analysis: Population policy campaign promises heavy on family policy

15:53

Party ratings: Reform halts drop in support as EKRE down, Eesti 200 up

15:37

Electoral law tested as Viljandi man walks off with ballot paper

15:03

E-pharmacies' market share remains low

14:14

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers recover almost to pre-Covid levels

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.03

RIA, police divided over Estonian ID card recall costing tens of thousands

02.03

Captured Russian tank moved from Tallinn's Freedom Square

02.03

Survey: Reform on track for election victory, EKRE's support dips

10:29

Outgoing Tele2 CEO: Estonia's internet worst, costliest in the region

02.03

Latvia inflation highest in euro area in February, Estonia second highest

27.02

VIDEO | Stoltenberg to ERR: The biggest risk of all is to let Putin win

09:31

Health Board shuts Tartu V Spa due to high Legionella bacteria levels Updated

09:12

Complete Tiktok ban in Estonia difficult without amending law

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: