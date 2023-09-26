Average speed pilot project to launch on 4 Estonian highways

Four highways across Estonia will be included in an average-speed pilot project starting on September 29. Penalties will not be imposed on drivers during the testing phase.

The study will take place from September 29-October 8 and is organized by the Transport Administration. Data will not be collected or stored during this period.

"The aim of the study is to find out whether speeding is a problem in Estonia. The study will be carried out using existing speed camera measuring booths and the measuring systems installed in them," said Priit Sauk, director general of the Transport Board, in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to find new and effective measures to improve road safety and reduce the number of deaths and injuries," he added.

Road signs, shown below, will make drivers aware of the testing sites. Drivers can also check the Tark Tee application on the administration's website.

Road signs showing average speed testing is taking place. Source: Transpordiamet

The results of the pilot project will be revealed in the second half of November.

The study's purpose is to test the relevance and implementation of road safety methods rather than to find new ways to punish those who break the law, the press release said.

Results of an attitudes survey towards average speed testing carried out in August showed 65 percent of all respondents and 61 percent of drivers viewed the method positively.

Those that did not were mostly younger men in the 25-34 years old age group.

Testing will take place during daylight hours at the following places:

- Tallinn–Narva highway on a 4.4 km section (km 177.2–172.8) towards Tallinn;

- Tallinn–Tartu highway on a 4.9 km section (km 94.9–88.8) towards Tallinn;

- Tallinn–Pärnu highway on a 9 km section (km 111.1–120.2) towards Pärnu;

- Ääsmäe-Haapsalu highway on a 13 km section (3.1-16.1) towards Ääsmäe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!