Latvia's president tasks Evika Silina with forming a new government

News
Latvia's prime minister-in-waiting Evika Silina.
Latvia's prime minister-in-waiting Evika Silina. Source: Ilmārs Znotinš/Läti presidendi kantselei (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
News

Latvia's welfare minister, Evika Silina (New Unity), has been tasked with forming a new government.

Outgoing prime minister Krišjanis Karinš (New Unity) announced his resignation earlier in the month, after coalition partners from the National Alliance and United List parties rejected his proposals for a ministerial reshuffle and other changes.

After meeting with Silina at Rīga Castle on Thursday, President Edgars Rinkevičs announced that he had entrusted Silina with the post of head of government.

This would still be subject to a vote by the Saeima, the Latvian parliament.

Silina said she would start coalition negotiations as early as Friday.

Four other parties, in addition to Silina's New Unity, are in the picture: United List, the National Alliance, the Progressives, and the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS), with initial talks to take place party-by-party rather than on a round table basis, LSM reports.

Of these, the Progressives and ZZS have expressed support for joining a New Unity-led government. On the other hand, National Alliance has cited worldview issues as a reason for not being able to cooperate with the Progressives.

Silina says she wants a new coalition installed by mid-month next month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:18

Local governments to receive additional small schools funding

11:16

Narva mayor: Streets to be renamed by mid-September

10:17

Waterspouts seen off Estonian coast Thursday

09:43

Practice of classifying documents as for 'internal use only' continues

09:42

Statistics: Q2 2023 mean monthly wage in Estonia €1,873, median wage €1,524

09:00

Latvia's president tasks Evika Silina with forming a new government

08:52

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

08:25

Erik Gamzejev: Ida-Viru County waiting for a wizard

08:06

Kallas' husband's firm made €1.5m from Russia business since February 2022

24.08

Metaprint sold to Russian market €30m worth of goods after war started Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

24.08

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

24.08

President Karis expects PM Kaja Kallas to provide more detailed explanation

24.08

Metaprint sold to Russian market €30m worth of goods after war started Updated

24.08

Dailies: Estonian prime minister's actions contradict her words

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: