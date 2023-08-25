Latvia's president tasks Evika Silina with forming a new government

Latvia's welfare minister, Evika Silina (New Unity), has been tasked with forming a new government.

Outgoing prime minister Krišjanis Karinš (New Unity) announced his resignation earlier in the month, after coalition partners from the National Alliance and United List parties rejected his proposals for a ministerial reshuffle and other changes.

After meeting with Silina at Rīga Castle on Thursday, President Edgars Rinkevičs announced that he had entrusted Silina with the post of head of government.

This would still be subject to a vote by the Saeima, the Latvian parliament.

Silina said she would start coalition negotiations as early as Friday.

Four other parties, in addition to Silina's New Unity, are in the picture: United List, the National Alliance, the Progressives, and the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS), with initial talks to take place party-by-party rather than on a round table basis, LSM reports.

Of these, the Progressives and ZZS have expressed support for joining a New Unity-led government. On the other hand, National Alliance has cited worldview issues as a reason for not being able to cooperate with the Progressives.

Silina says she wants a new coalition installed by mid-month next month.

