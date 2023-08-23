Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp to build Maardu logistics center

News
Artist's rendition of the planned Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp logistics center in Maardu.
Artist's rendition of the planned Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp logistics center in Maardu. Source: Tallinna Kaubamaja
News

The parent company of Estonian supermarket chain Selver is to build a logistics center in Maardu, East of Tallinn, which will, the company says, lead to efficiency gains.

Tallinna Kaubamaja Gruppp has signed an agreement with construction firm Merko Ehitus in respect of the center, to be completed by the fall of 2024.

The site is located close to significant traffic intersections, and there is scope for expansion on the almost 5 hectare plot in future.

Raul Puusepp, board chair at Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, said that the logistics center would be financed both via a bank loan and with the group's own reserves.

"Over 48 million purchases are made at Tallinn Kaubamaja Group stores during the year, most of them from Selver's 74 outlets. We have grown significantly over the years, so building our own logistics center seemed like the only viable next step," Puusepp said.

The logistics center (see cover image) will cover an area of 17,200 square meters and its development will cost approximately €20 million, Tallinna Kaubamaja announced.

The facility will initially mainly serve Selver's needs, Puusepp said, and may be rolled out to other Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp firms.

These include Viking Security and Viking Motors, as well as companies in Latvia and Lithuania.

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp's 2022 consolidated audited sales revenue came to €862.8 million. 

As of the second quarter of this year, the group employed over 4,600 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:16

Daily: Metaprint sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during war

20:52

Stark Logistics: Last trip to Russia in September

20:18

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

19:02

Universal electricity service too expensive for residential customers

19:01

Gallery: Victims of totalitarianism remembered in Maarjamäe

18:32

Vice-president of Riigikogu Toomas Kivimägi meets his Japanese colleague

18:02

Over 7,000 tickets sold for Estonia's Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden

17:40

Climate Council gets to work under leadership of Tõnis Arjus

17:08

Plan to bring basic school final exams to month of May

16:38

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp to build Maardu logistics center

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

21.08

Estonian Methodist Church quits UMC over LGBT rights

16:15

Company part-owned by PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

22.08

Finland may participate in Baltic air policing Updated

08:21

Food prices stabilize in Estonia, rise in VAT will bring further increase

21.08

Electricity prices in Estonia and Finland rise to €400 Tuesday noon

22.08

Tallinn deputy mayor: Fall will be most difficult period for traffic

10:05

No legal obstacles to registering companies at any address in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: