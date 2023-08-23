Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp to build Maardu logistics center

The parent company of Estonian supermarket chain Selver is to build a logistics center in Maardu, East of Tallinn, which will, the company says, lead to efficiency gains.

Tallinna Kaubamaja Gruppp has signed an agreement with construction firm Merko Ehitus in respect of the center, to be completed by the fall of 2024.

The site is located close to significant traffic intersections, and there is scope for expansion on the almost 5 hectare plot in future.

Raul Puusepp, board chair at Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, said that the logistics center would be financed both via a bank loan and with the group's own reserves.

"Over 48 million purchases are made at Tallinn Kaubamaja Group stores during the year, most of them from Selver's 74 outlets. We have grown significantly over the years, so building our own logistics center seemed like the only viable next step," Puusepp said.

The logistics center (see cover image) will cover an area of 17,200 square meters and its development will cost approximately €20 million, Tallinna Kaubamaja announced.

The facility will initially mainly serve Selver's needs, Puusepp said, and may be rolled out to other Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp firms.

These include Viking Security and Viking Motors, as well as companies in Latvia and Lithuania.

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp's 2022 consolidated audited sales revenue came to €862.8 million.

As of the second quarter of this year, the group employed over 4,600 people.

--

