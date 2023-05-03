Kaubamaja CEO: No price fall while energy prices remain unstable

News
A customer in a grocery store.
A customer in a grocery store. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

No fall in the current high retail prices can be expected, the head of one major Tallinn department store told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK), adding that until the situation with the international energy market has noticeably stabilized, this will remain the case.

The planned 2 percentage-point rise in VAT will drive inflation, however, Erkki Laugus, CEO of the Kaubamaja department store in Tallinn told AK.

Prices are and will be related to the at-cost price buyers at Kaubamja pay for the goods they sell, he added, while the high world market prices and energy costs have their impact too.

"We have been seeing that in the case of food items, inflation has been experienced continuously via purchase prices. While it has been falling in recent months, we cannot say we have seen any substantive stabilization in the price situation," Laugus continued.

Ultimately, until energy price stability has been reached, and producers can see that it has been reached, no significant fall in prices to consumers will be seen, he went on.

Food prices are a clear driver in inflation at present, Laugus said.

"Inflation in clothing items has actually been significantly lower, and the same can be said for cosmetic products, with annual rises in price actually below the 10-percent mark," he continued.

"With food products on the other hand, we can see that there for some items, prices have risen by multiples, rather than by percentages."

Inventory is still being bought by consumers, Laugus added, and products imported for sale will not be pulled from the shelves as things stand.

Nonetheless, the planned VAT rise will as noted contribute to inflation, he said, which spells bad news for sellers and consumers alike, and will lead to a situation where Estonia has the second-highest VAT on food (at 22 percent) in the Eu

"This makes our region very expensive in terms of food," he said.

Logistics is another factor which may affect the availability of imported food products, he went on.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', interviewer Johannes Tralla.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:55

Ukraine's Zelenskyy meeting Nordic leaders in Helsinki

12:44

Rectors want students from Russia to continue their studies in Estonia

12:14

RIA ends support for @eesti.ee email addresses

11:49

Ryanair tight-lipped on whether it will appeal Tallinn Airport fee hike

11:45

Shortage of kindergarten places in Tartu and Kambja municipalities

11:12

Estimate has Estonian GDP down 4 percent in Q1

11:01

Major leasing firms in Estonia not overly concerned about planned car tax

10:42

Kohtla-Järve wants to give public schools to state, state is not interested

10:03

Daily reports substantial exodus of EKRE members this year so far

09:57

Airbnb and food courier firms to report income tax data

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

02.05

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

02.05

Police detains Estonian criminals behind forced labor in Finland Updated

02.05

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

02.05

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn Updated

02.05

April in grocery stores: No end in sight for price rises

02.05

Bolt Drive to triple its car fleet in Baltics

01.05

CEO: Bolt very much in favor of car tax

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: