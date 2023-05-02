April in grocery stores: No end in sight for price rises

Food prices in stores are considerably higher than they were a year ago, with onions seeing the biggest price increase at 168 percent. Sugar, meat and dairy products continue to increase in price; however, dairy prices began to fall slightly in April.

Many prices this April are much higher than in April of last year, the data from the Estonian Institute of Economic research (KI) shows. The prices of many food items have increased by 30 to 40 percent or more.

Sugar was one of the most dramatic price increases in April again, as it had been in previous months, with a 109 percent increase from 69 cents per kilogram a year earlier. The price per kilogram climbed from €1.36 in March to €1.44 in April.

Dark (rye) bread and white bread prices have also continued to rise. Wheat flour prices have risen by 52 percent in the last year. White bread prices have risen by about the same amount and dark bread prices per kilogram have risen by 33 percent.

In April, however, a kilogram of wheat flour priced three cents less than in March, while a kilogram of white bread cost ten cents less and a kilogram of dark bread cost six cents less.

The price of oats per kilogram climbed by a few cents in a month, but by 30 percent in a year.

Only smoked meat was 3 percent cheaper in April of this year than in April of the previous year.

The price of imported poultry has surged by 48 percent, while the price of domestic poultry has increased by 38 percent.

Also, the price of boneless beef per kilogram has increased by 41 percent in the last year.

The price of minced beef increased by 40 percent and domestic pork ribs increased by 25 percent. Also veal and sausage prices increased.

Some livestock products were cheaper in April than they were in March, but only by a few percent. Smoked meat was 42 cents per kilogram cheaper in April than it had been in March. During the same time period, the price of boneless beef rose by 57 cents and the price of a kilogram of veal grew by 19 cents.

Fish prices change more than other products from month to month, with seasonal fluctuations.

The most expensive fish of the year was refrigerated zander fillet, which jumped in price by 38 percent over the previous year. However, the price of it in April was one-fifth that of March, when it was approximately €11 per kilogram lower.

Close to the zander fillet was refrigerated salmon fillet, whose price increased by 37 percent year over year and 12 percent month over month; salmon was 12 percent more expensive in April than in March.

Also the price per kilogram of other fishes increased, with refrigerated trout, for example, costing a quarter more than a year ago.

Milk in plastic bags was 44 percent more expensive in April than it was the previous year, while kefir and sour cream jumped by 32 percent and 41 percent, respectively. A kilogram of local cheese was 18 percent more expensive than a year ago and butter were 23 percent more expensive.

Coffee cream was the most costly dairy product in April, costing €2.7 per liter, up from €1.82 per liter a year earlier.

However, when compared to March prices, some dairy products were significantly cheaper in April, albeit by minor amounts.

For example, the price of a liter of milk and coffee cream fell by one cent, the price of a kilogram of sour cream fell by nine cents, the price of a kilogram of cottage cheese fell by 14 cents, and the price of a kilogram of cheese and butter fell by nearly three percent to 33 cents and 35 cents, respectively.

Similar fluctuations were seen in egg prices. The price of a ten-case carton of local eggs rose by 27 percent year-over-year, while imported eggs increased by 33 percent.

However, the price decreased in April compared to March, with a carton of local eggs costing €2.57 in March and €2.55 in April. While the cost of local eggs decreased, the price per carton of imported eggs rose from €2.33 to €2.37.

In the category of vegetables, the product with the highest year-over-year price increase in April was onion, which is now 168 percent more expensive than a year ago. A kilogram of onions was 59 cents in April 2022, compared to €1.58 in April of this year. Onion prices have risen by 53 percent in the last month only, continuing a year-long upward trend.

Domestic apples cost 83 percent more than they did a year ago, while imported apples are 12 percent more expensive.

Carrots are 10 cents more expensive per kilogram than a year earlier, and potatoes, cabbage and tomatoes are likewise more expensive.

Over the course of a year, the price per kilogram of local cucumbers decreased by as much as a quarter, and the price per kilogram fell by €1.38 last month.

Between March and April, the price of cabbage heads increased by nearly 18 cents and carrots increased by 26 percent.

--

