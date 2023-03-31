Inflation in Estonia fell to 15.6 percent in March

Shelves of yogurt and other dairy products at a supermarket (photo is illustrative).
Shelves of yogurt and other dairy products at a supermarket (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia rose 15.6 percent on year to March, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia issued on the last day of the month reveals.

This represents a slight fall on inflation, since the CPI rise on year to February stood at 17.6 percent.

On month, prices in Estonia rose 0.7 percent, between February and March this year, according to a Eurostat flash estimate published Friday.

Eurostat is set to publish its full inflation indicators for the eurozone and the EU on Friday, while Statistics Estonia is due to publish its finalized data on inflation in Estonia in March, next week.

Inflation in Estonia fell to 15.6 percent in March

