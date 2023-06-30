Preliminary data: Estonia's annual inflation rate slows to 8.99 percent

{{1688113200000 | amCalendar}}
An outdoor cafe.
An outdoor cafe. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
According to preliminary data from Statistics Estonia, Estonia's annual inflation rate to June 2023 slowed to 8.99 percent.

In comparison to May, consumer prices were up 0.8 percent in June.

In May, Estonia's annual inflation rate was 11.3 percent.

Statistics Estonia will publish final data on changes to Estonia's consumer price index in June, on July 7.

In June 2022, the annual increase in Estonia's consumer price index was 22.9 percent, the highest in the eurozone.

Eurostat: Estonia's annual inflation falls below 10 percent

The EU's statistics office put Estonia's annual inflation at 9 percent in June, the second highest in the Eurozone. It has not been below 11 percent since January 2022.

Despite the fall, only Slovakia's rate is higher at 11.3 percent.

The Eurozone's average rate fell to 5.5 percent in June from 6.1 percent in May.

Malta, Spain, and Belgium's inflation rates were the lowest and were all below 2 percent.

Eurostat said the main components of euro area inflation were food, alcohol & tobacco (11.7 percent, compared with 12.5 percent in May), followed by non-energy industrial goods (5.5 percent, compared with 5.8 percent in May), services (5.4 percent, compared with 5.0 percent in May) and energy (-5.6 percent, compared with -1.8 percent in May).

--

Editor: Michael Cole, Helen Wright

