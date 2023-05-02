April inflation in Estonia flash estimate a little over 13 percent

Inflation in Estonia stood at 13.16 percent in April, according to preliminary estimates, meaning that a trend for a slowing down in the rate which began at the start of the year, has continued so far.

The preliminary flash assessment of the harmonized Consumer Price Index (CPI) conducted by Statistics Estonia also puts the month-on-month growth in prices at 1.93 percent, between March and April this year.

Year-on-year, inflation is slowing up, since the annual CPI rate has fallen, from 18.6 percent in January, to 17.6 percent in February, 15.3 percent for March and now April's figure of 13.16 percent.

In April 2022, Estonia's figure stood at 18.8 percent.

At the same time, the month-on-month growth rate is accelerating – whereas that figure was 0.6 to 0.8 percent on month for January to March, in April as noted, this figure had risen to nearly 2 percent.

The above are preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia, which has yet to publish what contributed the most to the CPI rise in April, though the rate is unlikely to be revised.

At EU-level, Eurostat is due to publish its flash estimate for April, later on on Tuesday.

Statistics Estonia is set to publish its official and finalized inflation rate for April 2023, on May 8.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Huko Aaspõllu

