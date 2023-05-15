EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

News
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to the European Commission's spring economic forecast, Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) will decline by 0.4 percent this year and increase by 3.1 percent next year.

The GDP of Estonia is expected to fall by 0.4 percent this year. Private consumption is low and investment growth is expected to slow down. The European Commission observes that Estonia's key trading partners' slow economic development continues to limit exports.

It is anticipated, however, that Estonia's economic growth will increase to 3.1 percent in 2024 as a result of income growth, which will be supported by falling inflation and accelerating wage growth.

Only Sweden's GDP will also decline, by 0.5 percent, alongside Estonia's.

According to the European Commission, Estonian inflation will remain high this year. It will fall steadily and remain at 9.2 percent on average in 2023. Inflation should fall to 2.8 percent by 2024.

Due to persistent price pressure, the European Commission has revised its inflation forecast for the euro area to 5.8 percent in 2023 and 2.8 percent in 2024, an increase from its winter projection.

European Commission Spring Economic Forecast. Source: European Commission

EC: the government sector's budget deficit should decline in 2024

The European Union's government budget deficit decreased to 3.4 percent of GDP in 2022. According to the commission, declining energy prices in 2023 and 2024 should allow governments to phase out energy subsidies, promoting additional budget deficit reductions to 3.1 percent and 2.4 percent of GDP, respectively. The Estonian government sector's deficit would rise to 3.1 percent of GDP this year before falling back the next year.

The national debt is expected to rise to 21.3 percent of GDP next year.

The European Union's general government debt-to-GDP ratio will decrease below 83 percent in 2024, but will remain higher than the pre-pandemic level.

European Commission Spring Economic Forecast. The darker the green, the higher the GDP growth in 2023. Source: European Commission

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:04

'Unique' almost 300-year-old mass grave found in Narva

19:21

Estonia's biggest defense exercise Spring Storm starts

18:49

Gallery: Kalamaja Days 2023

18:35

Gallery: Alika greeted by dinosaurs and balloons on return to Estonia

18:14

Electricity prices will rise to over €100 next winter again

17:59

Government approves draft same-sex marriage act

17:37

59 public figures send open letter defending traditional marriage

17:02

Scientists to solve major cowslip blossom mystery with new citizen campaign

16:21

Kuressaare residents must wait until Tuesday to use tap water

15:48

Vooglaid aims to join ERR supervisory board and remain head of SAPTK

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.05

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

14.05

Alika finishes eighth for Estonia in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

14.05

Interview with an ambassador: Why Germany is exiting from nuclear energy

14.05

Additional US-allied troops arrive at Estonia's Taara army base

14:58

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

14.05

Swedish superpower's loose grip gave Baltic German nobility a free hand

13.05

Double agent secret revealed after legendary Estonian art historian's death

13:21

Tallinn weighs use of traffic regulators to rein in city center chaos

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: