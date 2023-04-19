Estonia's inflation slowed to 15.6 percent in March

Stacks of euro bills (photo is illustrative).
Stacks of euro bills (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia's inflation was 15.6 percent last month, new data from Eurostat shows. EU inflation dropped slightly to 8.3 percent and has fallen to 6.9 percent amongst countries using the Euro.

In February, the figure for the euro area was 8.5 percent, compared with 7.4 percent in March a year ago.

Annual inflation in the European Union slowed in March from 9.9 percent in February to 8.3 percent. A year earlier, it was 7.8 percent.

Inflation in March was highest in the European Union, at 25.6 percent in Hungary, 17.2 percent in Latvia and 16.5 percent in the Czech Republic.

Estonia was fourth with 15.6 percent. In February it was 17.8 percent and 18.6 percent at the start of the year.

Inflation was lowest in March compared with a year earlier at 2.9 percent in Luxembourg, 3.1 percent in Spain and 4.5 percent in the Netherlands.

Compared with February, price increases rose in only two member states.

The biggest contributors to price increases were alcohol and tobacco, followed by services and manufactured goods.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

