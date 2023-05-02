Analysts: Stores do not feel under pressure to lower prices

News
Shoppers at a self service checkout.
Shoppers at a self service checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In April, prices rose 13 percent on year and 2 percent on month. Experts said this suggests traders and stores do not yet feel under pressure to lower prices.

Between January and March, prices rose approximately 0.7 percent on month, but between March and April, the increase was measured at 1.9 percent, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia show.

Analysts believe inflation should gradually slow month-by-month but last month's data bucked the trend. The underlying reasons will become clearer next week after more analysis, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Experts said traders probably still believe consumers are willing to keep paying higher prices.

"It seems to me that actually, yes, Estonia's own consumers still have enough [purchasing] power and money to consume goods and services at higher prices, and that gives traders the opportunity to raise prices," explained SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor.

Plane flying at high altitude (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim LõvI /ERR

Savings are being used to buy package holidays and fashionable goods even though, in Estonia, these areas have seen the biggest price hikes in the region.

Food prices also play a role but the limit is being reached, said LHV economic analyst Kristo Aab.

"One thing that could certainly cause a change in the monthly rate is that the end of March saw the end of energy cost reimbursements, which meant that people's electricity, gas and heating bills all went up," said Aab.

Tõnn Talpsepp, an economist at TalTech University, said inflation is not expected to drop quickly.

"In all likelihood, it will not remain so high. But are all the conditions in place for it to start falling quickly? The answer is, not at the moment. For example, if we look at the tax policy side, we are facing a VAT increase. That alone will raise inflation expectations to a certain extent, and inflation expectations normally also raise real inflation," he explained.

Talpsepp said there has not been a dip in Estonian people's savings but there is no increase either.

Nestor noted that since retail sales have fallen, at some point, customers will start to disappear and this should start to bring prices down.

"Then it's not going to be possible to raise prices that much. Rather, you could see an increase in competition for those remaining customers, and that in turn could dampen inflation a bit," said Nestor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:55

Ukraine's Zelenskyy meeting Nordic leaders in Helsinki

12:44

Rectors want students from Russia to continue their studies in Estonia

12:14

RIA ends support for @eesti.ee email addresses

11:49

Ryanair tight-lipped on whether it will appeal Tallinn Airport fee hike

11:45

Shortage of kindergarten places in Tartu and Kambja municipalities

11:12

Estimate has Estonian GDP down 4 percent in Q1

11:01

Major leasing firms in Estonia not overly concerned about planned car tax

10:42

Kohtla-Järve wants to give public schools to state, state is not interested

10:03

Daily reports substantial exodus of EKRE members this year so far

09:57

Airbnb and food courier firms to report income tax data

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

02.05

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

02.05

Police detains Estonian criminals behind forced labor in Finland Updated

02.05

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

02.05

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn Updated

02.05

April in grocery stores: No end in sight for price rises

02.05

Bolt Drive to triple its car fleet in Baltics

01.05

CEO: Bolt very much in favor of car tax

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: