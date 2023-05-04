LHV Bank granted license to operate in the UK

news
LHV Pank signage in Tallinn.
LHV Pank signage in Tallinn. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
news

Estonian-founded bank LHV has been granted a license to operate in the United Kingdom. LHV's British subsidiary, LHV UK Ltd. Will be operating under the LHV Bank brand.

This brings the tally of the parent company, LHV Group, to two licensed banks – the new U.K. outfit plus LHV Pank, operating in Estonia.

The U.K. has the one of the largest financial services sectors in the world, and the new licsense permits LHV to take on deposits in that country, as a separately regulated credit institution. LHV's operations in Britain up to that point had been as a branch of LHV Pank.

Talking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera", Erik Kilu, LHV Bank Ltd's CEO, said of the development that: "What is to changed most from now is that we can, as LHV Bank Ltd., start to take deposits from U.K. customers too, which is a necessary move in order for us to develop our lending activities."

"We will have three branches in the U.K.: The headquarters in London, offices in Leeds, which will include the development team, and a third office in Manchester, which will host the lending activities. We have a total of 80 staff in those three cities, plus 50 more employees in Estonia who are on LHV Bank's payroll, making a total of 130 staff at present," Kilu went on.

The U.K. has for the past decade had two financial services regulators, the The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:10

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

15:03

Global Estonians virtual forum live at 4 p.m. on ERR News Updated

14:34

Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery

14:18

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

14:04

Government extends general conscription term to 11 months

13:21

Former PPA chief disciplinary proceedings wound up

13:03

Marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

12:45

Helme on alleged in-house row: Politics a magnet for sociopaths

12:12

Exhibition 'Michel Sittow in the North? Altarpieces in Dialogue' on display

11:52

Estonia's president to attend King Charles III coronation

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

03.05

Expert: I do not believe the Kremlin itself is behind the drone attacks

02.05

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

03.05

Estonia drops from fourth place to eighth in the world press freedom index

02.05

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn

02.05

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

03.05

Police ban public meetings supporting aggression leading up to May 9

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: