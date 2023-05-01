Composer Ülo Krigul receives LHV New Composition Award Au-tasu

Ülo Krigul's "Synthesizer Concerto" is this year's recipient of the "LHV New Composition Prize" awarded during the Estonian Music Days.

The competition was open to Estonian compositions that premiered internationally in 2022. This year, 54 works by 38 composers were submitted. The prize was open to individuals, groups and organizations.

The jury consisted of Estonian Composers Union representative Mart-Matis Lill, musician Talvi Hunt, Klassikaraadio's Johanna Mangel, conductor Kaspar Mand and composer Jüri Reinvere.

Jury chair Lill said that this year's level was exceptionally high and the works submitted to the competition were very distinctive and personal.

"It is evident that Estonian music has become increasingly international as many new works were commissioned by or performed by foreign ensembles," he said.

"Ülo Krigul's work is a large-scale and well-functioning whole, based on an original instrumental concept. The synthesizer has been used ensembles, but seeing it as a solo instrument in front of a large orchestra is unusual. It is worth highlighting the close collaboration between soloist Taavi Kerikmäe and the composer that undoubtedly helped the creation of such an impressive result," Lill said.

In addition, the jury gave honorable mention to "Transpiration" for string orchestra by Madli Merje Gildemann, which is part of the her series of works inspired by biological processes, "Three Studies on Plant Biology."

LHV and the Estonian Music Days started awarding the prize in 2016. The aim of the competition is to draw attention to outstanding Estonian composers whose work receives international recognition.

In previous years, the prize has been awarded to Liisa Hirsch, Toivo Tulev, Erkki-Sven Tüür, Helena Tulve, Märt-Matis Lill, Rasmus Puur and Jüri Reinvere.

Estonian Music Days will run until May 7 in Tallinn, Tartu and Laulasmaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!</