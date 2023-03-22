Tallinn to host its first-ever children's jazz festival, Kräsh

The Estonian Youth Theater (Eesti Noorsooteater) will host the first-ever children's jazz festival, "Kräsh," on June 10-11, under the auspices of Jazzkaar and the UNESCO City of Music Tallinn.

The Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival "Kräsh" will be featuring workshops, meetings and concerts inspired by rhythmic music.

The festival welcomes young music enthusiasts of all ages. Maris Aljaste, the principal organizer of "Kräsh," said that the festival welcomes both children and adolescents who have already developed a passion for music as well as children who are new to music.

The festival is organized by Jazzkaar and Tallinn, a UNESCO City of Music. Jazzkaar, which has been around for 30 years, is finally realizing a long-held ambition.

"We have brought internationally renowned jazz artists to Estonia and supported the development of Estonian jazz musicians for more than three decades. However, in order for new young talent to thrive, we must provide a supportive and motivating environment, bringing them together with the best in their field as well as their peers," Anne Erm, artistic director of Jazzkaar, said.

The complete festival schedule will be released in early May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!