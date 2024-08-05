'The Little Prince' Broadway show coming to Tallinn this fall

Based on Antoine de Saint-Exupery's world-renowned eponymous work, the Broadway production "The Little Prince" is coming to Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn this September.

"We are pleased that 'The Little Prince's' journeys will reach Estonia this fall," said director Anne Tournie. "On his journey, the protagonist tells a story of humanity through magical encounters with various people and cultures. We have the opportunity to bring to Tallinn Antoine de Saint-Exupery's timeless tale of friendship, loneliness, love and care for both our own and other planets."

Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, the original production of "The Little Prince" will come to life onstage in a magical performance tailored for adults, bringing together theatrical spectacle, dance, music, video projection and cutting-edge aerial acrobatics.

"The Little Prince" is directed and choreographed by Anne Tournie, with co-director Chris Mouron and original music by Terry Truck.

Antoine de Saint-Exupery's book has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide, telling a timeless story of the importance of what is invisible to the eye.

The performance will be in French, with Estonian and Russian subtitles.

