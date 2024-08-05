'The Little Prince' Broadway show coming to Tallinn this fall

News
Broadway production of
Broadway production of "The Little Prince." Source: www.thelittleprincetour.eu
News

Based on Antoine de Saint-Exupery's world-renowned eponymous work, the Broadway production "The Little Prince" is coming to Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn this September.

"We are pleased that 'The Little Prince's' journeys will reach Estonia this fall," said director Anne Tournie. "On his journey, the protagonist tells a story of humanity through magical encounters with various people and cultures. We have the opportunity to bring to Tallinn Antoine de Saint-Exupery's timeless tale of friendship, loneliness, love and care for both our own and other planets."

Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, the original production of "The Little Prince" will come to life onstage in a magical performance tailored for adults, bringing together theatrical spectacle, dance, music, video projection and cutting-edge aerial acrobatics.

"The Little Prince" is directed and choreographed by Anne Tournie, with co-director Chris Mouron and original music by Terry Truck.

Antoine de Saint-Exupery's book has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide, telling a timeless story of the importance of what is invisible to the eye.

The performance will be in French, with Estonian and Russian subtitles.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aet Kubits, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

Mari-Liis Jakobson: On the usefulness of grandparent's pay

17:23

'The Little Prince' Broadway show coming to Tallinn this fall

16:59

Rapid mental health counseling providing vital relief for young folks

16:32

Committee chair: Planned new telecoms fee may not reach consumers

16:21

Olaf Mertelsmann: Soviet national policy continues to impact Ukraine

15:54

Growing Middle East tensions, Asia heatwaves behind natural gas price hike

15:47

Martti Kebbinau: Cybersecurity awareness still poor in Estonia

15:03

Estonia's annual love film festival Tartuff kicks off in Tartu

14:50

Eesti 200's Peeter Tali to head Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee

14:17

Minister: Rare habitats need protection even if no specimens currently present

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

03.08

No quick solutions to the Põhja-Tallinn 'stink'

04.08

Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

09:19

MEPs: Hungarian border control must be restored in case of visa relief

04.08

Pärnu eateries report changing consumer behavior

08:26

Third of those passing through Narva border crossing from abroad

04.08

Setos elect new king

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo