Court overrules Vana Baskini theater funding complaint

Actors in a comedy staged at the Vana Baskini teater.
Actors in a comedy staged at the Vana Baskini teater. Source: Vana Baskini teater
A court on Friday overruled a complaint from a Tallinn theater over operational support for this year.

The first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court ruled against Vana Baskini Teater OÜ on the decision not to extend support in 2024, made by the Ministry of Culture.

The Vana Baskini Teater is a professional theater in Tallinn, founded in 2005 by Eino Baskin (1929-2015).

Vana Baskini Teater director Aarne Valmis said that the theater had requested €165,000 for 2024, and would have accepted a smaller amount if need be.

When no funding was forthcoming, and having previously taken the ministry to court over similar issues, the theater once again decided to pursue legal action.

In February, the theater announced that it would have to cease operations at the end of this year, due to funding issues.

"We have been a thorn in the side of the Ministry of Culture for years," Valmis said at the time. "We are offended by this maltreatment."

Friday's administrative court ruling stated that each party to the case would bear its own legal costs.

The ruling is not yet in force since an appeal can be filed by September 9.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

