'Art Express' brings Tartu art to Pärnu

The art project "Tartu-Pärnu-Tartu Art Express" brought 80 artists from Tartu to Estonia's summer capital. Five exhibitions opened on Wednesday.

"Tartu-Pärnu-Tartu Art Express" is an art and cultural exchange project between the two cities, born on the initiative of the manager of the Pärnu City Gallery.

Art from Pärnu was taken to the south Estonian city in spring, and now Tartu's works have traveled to the west coast.

"This format will bring Tartu artists, Tartu curators and to some extent the Capital of Culture to Pärnu. They have come in very large numbers, we are delighted to have more than 70 artists," Mareli Reinhold, manager of the Pärnu City Gallery, told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The exhibitions are on display at the Town Hall, Pärnu City Gallery Artists House, the Endla Theater Gallery, Tex-Mex Gallery and Høød Baar.

"What could be better than bringing an arts project from the Capital of Culture to the Summer Capital for the summer. It's worth starting quietly from Endla and by evening you'll be out by the sea." suggested Peeter Talvistu, chairman of artists' union MTÜ Tartu Kunstnike Liit.

The exhibitions are open until the end of August.

