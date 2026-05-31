Pärnu street art festival brings together artists from 10 countries

This year's street art festival in Estonia's summer capital, Pärnu, saw artists from 10 countries create works of art around the city.

Eleven artists are participating in the Rural Urban Art, or RUA, street art festival, which travels around Estonia every year.

The artists create paintings on the walls of frequently visited buildings such as schools, kindergartens and libraries. The idea of the festival is to bring street art to smaller communities as well.

Italian street artist Rame13 painted an Estonian moose on the wall of the Paikuse School sports building.

"This wall is about the environment, or course, and the biodiversity that we have in Estonia. Like a crane and the elk, which I don't have in Italy. And it's amazing that in some parts of Europe, like here, these animals still live and that you take care of them," the artist told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

On the wall of the Jõõpre community center and nursing home, Croatian street artist Lonac explored the relationship between people and objects.

"I took some old objects, such as toys, mostly made of wood or porcelain, or small cars, and then a solitary person and a car with a carpet, because in some places I like to take photographs, for example at flea markets, and I like different generations being in the same place, because maybe today's children have never seen such old toys because of technology. I like the connection and the contrast," he explained.

Lonac creates street art all over the world. What he enjoys most about street art is that it is never repeated.

Rame13 said street art enriches: "I prefer painting on the street. Because you leave a message. You leave, I hope, beauty, and something for everyone."

The festival, which ended on Saturday, took place for the ninth time this year and 10 murals were created.

You can watch the broadcast below.

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