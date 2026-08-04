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Gallery: Estonian exhibition takes new look at machines in Soviet-era art

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A new exhibition in Pärnu looks back at how Estonian artists of the 1960s-80s imagined technology, progress and humanity's changing place in the world.

Opened Saturday at Avangard Gallery, "Dialogue with the Machine" features Soviet-era Estonian graphic works that portray machines not just as tools, but as symbols of society, industry and human ambition.

Curator Marian Grau said the exhibition highlights the technical skill and conceptual range of the era's artists, whose works combined geometric forms, architecture, electronics, semiotic systems and visual experiments.

"In some works, the machine is depicted as an almost heroic representation of progress and faith in the future," Grau said. "In others, it becomes a mirror of humanity or a symbol of alienation."

She noted that modern audiences will undoubtedly view these works in a different light, through the lens of algorithms, digital systems and artificial intelligence, sparking a dialogue between past visions of the future and today's reality.

'Moscow censorship would have never allowed it'

Speaking at the opening Saturday, art historian Harry Liivrand said machines have been a major inspiration for avant-garde artists since the early 20th century, and that the exhibition shows the diversity of approaches taken by Estonian artists during the Soviet occupation period.

"This gives an indication of the opportunity that existed during the Soviet era to create highly modern art that Moscow censorship would have never allowed, but which was possible in Estonia as a smaller Soviet Socialist Republic," Liivrand said.

During that period, he added, Estonian art was of international caliber.

Curated by Marian Grau and Jan Leo Grau, "Dialogue with the Machine" features works by Vello Vinn, Peeter Ulas, Leonhard Lapin, Evald Okas, Illimar Paul, Olev Soans, Allex Kütt, Renaldo Veeber, Evi Tihemets and Epp Marguste.

It will remain open at Avangard Gallery through August 31.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

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