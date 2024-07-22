Vabamu announces new museum head

Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn is prepared to reopen its doors at the first opportunity.
Culture and music advisor at the Ministry of Culture Ivo Lille will take over as executive director of Vabamu from September 1, the museum announced on Monday.

"My mission at Vabamu is to connect Estonia and the wider international community to stand together for freedom," Lille said. "I want Vabamu to be highly visible and to offer value that will help society act more consciously so that the terrible events of the last century cannot be repeated. I am excited to support the Vabamu team continue their advocacy advancing freedom in Estonia and across the globe." 

Lille will oversee the museum's expansion which includes KGB Cells' new visitor experience, an exhibition at Vabamu dedicated to the Estonia's reaction to the war in Ukraine, and events to mark the 80th anniversary of the Mass Flight in 1944.

Before joining the Ministry of Culture, Lille worked as the director of the Georg Ots Tallinn Music School. He holds a Master's degree in classical saxophone from the Finnish Sibelius Academy and a doctorate from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater.

Ivo Lille Source: Pressimaterjalid

Sylvia Kistler Thompson, daughter of Vabamu founder Olga Kistler-Ritso, issued a statement on behalf of the Vabamu Supervisory Council saying Lille's wide previous experience "is exactly what is required" as Vabamu expands.

Vabamu is the largest active non-profit museum in Estonia. It's mission is to educate the people of Estonia and its visitors about the recent past, sense the fragility of freedom, and advocate for justice and the rule of law.

It was founded by Olga Kistler Ritso, an Estonian-American refugee, in partnership with the Estonian government, to support its wish that Estonia never again be occupied by a foreign power.  

Lille replaces Karen Jagodin, who has been running the Museum of Estonian Architecture since June.

 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

