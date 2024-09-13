New Vabamu exhibition highlights Estonian civil society's role in supporting Ukraine

The protest for Ukraine drew thousands of people to Freedom Square on February 26, 2022.
The protest for Ukraine drew thousands of people to Freedom Square on February 26, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On Saturday, September 28, Tallinn's Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom is set to open its new exhibition "Defending Freedom: Estonian Civil Society in the Russo-Ukrainian War." The exhibition highlights the role and contribution of Estonian civil society in helping Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

When Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, its effects were felt not only in Ukraine itself but all over the former Soviet Union. In Estonia, the war brought uncertainty and tore open old wounds. But it also caused a wave of support and solidarity unseen in Estonian society since the Singing Revolution.  

In addition to the aid provided by the Estonian state, local civil society has also played a significant role. Estonian people have supported Ukraine immensely – through demonstrations, donations, volunteer work and more. By helping Ukraine, Estonian civil society itself has also changed.

However,  the war is not over and the stakes are high. Not only are Ukrainians fighting for their own freedom, but they are also fighting for an entire world order based on human rights and democracy. Ukraine continues to need help from all of us.

Tallinn's Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom has been a part of this wave as well. After the Russian attack, Vabamu served as a place where volunteers from the NGO Aitan Kaitsta (Helping to Defend) made handwoven camouflage nets for the Ukrainian front lines. While these nets are no longer made here, the effort continues in other locations and Vabamu now stands for the Ukrainian cause in another way.

On September 28, Vabamu will open a new exhibition entitled  "Defending Freedom: Estonian Civil Society in the Russo-Ukrainian War."

The exhibition serves a double purpose. First, it is a testament to the empathy and tirelessness of activists, volunteers, NGOs, donors and everyone who in one way or another is involved in supporting Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. Second, it aims to serve as a reminder that the war is not over and Ukraine needs our help now perhaps more than ever.

Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom. Source: Vabamu

From the start, the "Defending Freedom" exhibition has been created in collaboration with various civil society organizations. They have all provided stories, photos, videos and objects that when put together create a thorough and dynamic picture of an ongoing conflict and the power of each of us to help those who need it most. But the exhibition is also a portrait of the changing civil society itself – never before have Estonians donated so much as in 2022, new organizations were born and long existing ones become larger and more influential.

"Defending Freedom" tells the story of Estonian civil society through seven themes and various case studies. Visitors will the story of an old cinema that was turned into a center for helping refugees as well as that of a robot that removes landmines from Ukrainian fields. They will also find stories about corruption scandals and the importance of transparency. Most importantly the exhibition contains stories of kindness, cooperation and bravery against the backdrop of incredible evil.

The "Defending Freedom: Estonian Civil Society in the Russo-Ukrainian War" exhibition opens at Vabamu on September 28 and will remain on display until April 30, 2025. More information is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

