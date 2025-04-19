New Vabamu exhibition tells stories of Ukrainian prisoners of war

On Friday, April 25, a new photography exhibition sharing stories of Ukrainian prisoners of war is set to open at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn. At the opening, two movies on the same theme will also be shown, while visitors will also be able to write letters to Ukrainians currently being held captive by Russia.

The photographs presented in the "Prisoners of War" exhibition at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn tell the stories of Ukrainian soldiers who have been captured and tortured during the war with Russia. The images not only demonstrate the cruelty of the war but also the incredible courage of those who have managed to survive.

According to a press release from Reforum Space Tallinn, the main organizers of the exhibition, these images testify to the grave violations of human rights and emphasize the need for international efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

After the exhibition's official opening on April 25, two movies about prisoners of war will also be screened at Vabamu.

The first is "Prisoners" (42 mins) about civilian Ukrainian prisoners, who were captured by Russian security forces in the occupied territories. The second: "Voice from Captivity. Ukrainians in Russian Prisons" (13 min) is about Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russian prisons and features real recordings of calls from those who have been captured.

Following the screenings, visitors will have the opportunity to write letters to those Ukrainian prisoners with whom correspondence is now possible.

Reforum Space Tallinn Coordinator Natalia Kovyliaeva told ERR News that the organization has previously corresponded with political prisoners by mail.

"We already had some evenings of writing letters to political prisoners in Russia, who received our letters. Then the Anti-war committee told us that they were corresponding with Ukrainian prisoners in Russia, and they gave us their names," said Kovyliaeva.

According to Kovyliaeva Reforum Space Tallinn organized their first evening of writing letters to Ukrainian war prisoners in March.

"Then we decided that we need a bigger event in order to make the public more aware of this problem. So we decided to organize the opening of the photo exhibition and film screenings together with the antiwar committee and media project Activatica in partnership with the Vabamu Museum," she explained.

Prisoners of War at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn. Source: Press materials

The exhibition is organized by Reforum Space Tallinn in partnership with the Anti-War Committee of Russia, the media project Activatica with the support of the Vabamu Museum. The photos are provided by the coordination center for the exchange of prisoners of war in Kyiv.

The opening of "Prisoners of War" takes place on Friday, April 25 at 3 p.m. The exhibition will on display until Monday, April 28.

More information (in Estonian and Russian) is available here.

---

