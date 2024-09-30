X!

Exhibition highlights Estonian civil society's response to Russia-Ukraine war

A new exhibition titled "Defending Freedom: Estonian Civil Society in the Russo-Ukrainian War" opened at the Vabamu Museum on Friday.

The exhibition highlights the role and contribution of Estonian civil society in helping Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

When Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, its effects were felt not only in Ukraine itself but all over the former Soviet Union. In Estonia, the war brought uncertainty and tore open old wounds.

But it also caused a wave of support and solidarity unseen in Estonian society since the Singing Revolution, Vabamu said.

In addition to the aid provided by the Estonian state, local civil society has also played a significant role. Estonian people have supported Ukraine through demonstrations, donations, volunteer work and more. By helping Ukraine, Estonian civil society itself has also changed.

At the launch of the exhibition on Friday, Curator Martin Vaino said the exhibit is, on one hand, a tribute to the many Estonians who have done so much to help Ukraine over the two years of war.

"On the other hand, it serves as a reminder that we must not tire of supporting Ukraine, as they are also fighting for our freedom," he stressed.

The exhibition's curators are Martin Vaino, Aet Ader, and Triin Vaino, with graphic design by Agnes Ratas and Mikk Heinsoo.

"Defending Freedom: Estonian Civil Society in the Russo-Ukrainian War" can be viewed at Vabamu until April 2025.

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

