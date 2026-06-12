Photos: Ukraine's first lady opens Vabamu museum audio guide

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska officially inaugurated a Ukrainian-language audio guide at the Museum of Occupations and Freedom (Vabamu) in Tallinn on Wednesday.

The audio guide accompanies the Vabamu permanent exhibition "Freedom Without Borders".

This makes Vabamu the 114th cultural institution worldwide to offer a Ukrainian-language audio guide, an initiative launched by the First Lady of Ukraine to promote the Ukrainian language and culture.

Zelenska was accompanying President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Tallinn this week.

The Ukrainian-language audio guide was made possible through the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in Tallinn, the Congress of Ukrainians of Estonia, the Südalinna Theatre, NGO Leleka, and several private and private-sector donors.

The guide was translated by Yuliia Musiienko (NGO Leleka) and Vira Konyk (Congress of Ukrainians of Estonia) and narrated by actor Yevhen Kravets of the Südalinna Theatre. The audio guide texts were written by playwright Eero Epner.

During her visit, Zelenska met with representatives from the fields of education and science and introduced cooperation projects from the Olena Zelenska Foundation, which focuses on supporting the well-being and development opportunities of children and young people.

Vabamu's permanent exhibition Freedom Without Borders explores Estonia's recent history during and after the occupations and tells the story of the restoration and preservation of the country's freedom through personal life stories. Visitors are guided through the exhibition by a specially created audio guide, which in addition to being available in Estonian, Ukrainian and English, can also be listened to in Finnish, French, German, Latvian, Lithuanian, Spanish and Russian.

Vabamu has long held the goal of making the museum experience more accessible to Ukrainian visitors, and the audio guide is one of the most recent examples of that. Admission to both Vabamu and the KGB Prison Cells Museum has been free of charge to Ukrainian citizens since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

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