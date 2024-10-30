X!

Survey: Ukrainian war refugees adapting well to life in Estonia

Ukrainian refugees' registration center in Tallinn.
Ukrainian refugees' registration center in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The results of a survey conducted among Ukrainian war refugees between May and July this year show that their economic and linguistic adaptation to life in Estonia is generally good, reports Estonian daily Postimees.

According to the study, which was conducted jointly by the Estonian Refugee Council and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), half of the Ukrainians surveyed believe that better Estonian language skills would help them increase their level of income.

Like the majority of people currently living in Estonia, the rising cost of living has also had an impact on Ukrainian refugees, with a fifth of respondents saying that they have to buy cheaper food in stores to make ends meet.

Forty-six percent of respondents said they had received some form of state subsidy or humanitarian aid in Estonia in the past three months, however, just over twenty-five percent of those said a lack of understanding of how, when and where to apply for support has proved to be an obstacle.

The full report can be read on Postimees' website here.

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Postimees

