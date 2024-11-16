Estonian Refugee Council to light 1,000 candles for Ukraine on Freedom Square

Tuesday, November 19 marks 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The Estonian Refugee Council will light 1,000 candles in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) that day as a show of support for Ukraine.

This winter, the Estonian Refugee Council (ERC) is collecting donations to provide winter aid in the Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. Access to essential services in those regions is constantly disrupted, making it difficult for people to keep their homes warm during the cold season.

To raise awareness for the campaign, which is named "1,000 days – 1,000 warm homes," the ERC is inviting people to join them in lighting 1,000 candles on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) this Tuesday.

"No one in Ukraine remains untouched by the war, and life is particularly difficult for those living near the front lines," said Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson. "The arrival of winter makes things even harder for families affected by the war, as attacks on homes, heating, and electrical infrastructure continue. That's why donations are crucial to help these families survive the cold winter," Janson added

In addition to the candle lighting, speeches will also be given on Freedom Square from 6 p.m onwards by Director of the Estonian Refugee Council Eero Janson, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), representative of the Ukrainian community in Estonia, Oksana Puzikova and Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Estonia Maksym Kononenko,.

The Estonian Refugee Council will provide candles to light on Freedom Square. Anyone wishing to participate can do so free of charge between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19.

Those who wish to bring their own candles to light are advised that an outdoor candle in a metal container is most suitable. For safety reasons, ceramic or glass candles will not be allowed.

More information about the event on November 19 can be found here.

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council's "1,000 days – 1,000 warm homes" campaign is available here.

