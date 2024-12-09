Estonian prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) made his first official visit to Ukraine on Monday and will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Michal posted a photograph on social media on Monday morning showing him exiting a train in Kyiv.

"Supporting Ukraine until victory will remain Estonia's priority, we will make no concessions," he wrote. "Ukraine's victory is a win for Europe, the US and to the whole democratic world."

This is Michal's first visit to Ukraine since taking office in the summer.

In a press release, he highlighted Russia's repeated attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure which has affected the whole country.

"The winter is coming, and we must provide them with all-round support. Estonia's next aid shipment of turbines, generators, and transformers will arrive here within a month at the latest," he said.

Estonia allocated over €500,000 to help Ukraine through the winter earlier this year.

The prime minister will also meet with other government officials during his visit.

He is accompanied by an Estonian cyber business delegation with about a dozen different companies.

