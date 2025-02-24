X!

Estonian prime minister visiting Ukraine on full-scale invasion anniversary

Kristen Michal in Ukraine in Decemeber 2024. Source: Office of the Ukrainian President.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) will be in Kyiv with several other world leaders on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia's war of aggression.

This means the prime minister will skip the 107th anniversary of Estonian independence which coincides with the outbreak of Russia's war on February 24.

Michal said Estonia has a clear message to Kyiv – we stand by Ukraine, Ukraine can rely on Estonia, and our support will continue as long as the bloody aggression persists.

"Estonia's and Europe's support will remain until peace is achieved on Ukraine's terms and it will not end until the Ukraine is liberated from the aggressor's troops. It is crucial to act faster and increase support for Ukraine," he said in a statement.

"At the same time, we must continue to weaken Russia, strengthen sanctions, and use frozen assets. Estonia sees Ukraine as a future member of the European Union and NATO," he added.

The prime minister will participate in events dedicated to the anniversary of the war, attend a memorial ceremony for fallen Ukrainian defenders, and meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv will host a high-level international summit in support of Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary of the aggression. Michal will deliver a speech.

Heads of state from Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania, and prime ministers from Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Spain, will be present in Kyiv. The European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also participate.

Michal last visited Ukraine in December 2024.

Editor: Helen Wright

