Baltics, Nordics to train and equip Ukrainian brigade

The eight Nordic-Baltic countries will provide equipment and training for a Ukrainian brigade-sized unit in Ukraine during 2025, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Monday in Kyiv.

Ministers from across Europe and Canada visited Ukraine on Monday to show solidarity on the third anniversary of the start of full-scale invasion.

Michal said the NB8's goal is to jointly provide the necessary training for the unit, including equipment, ammunition, and other essential resources.

The Nordic and Baltic countries will agree on the specific steps in the near future, a statement said.

Michal stressed that now is the time to do more and act faster, highlighting Estonia's recent military aid package to Ukraine that includes 10,000 shells.

We're backing up our words with action. NB8 countries will jointly provide equipment and training to form an Ukrainian brigade. Our aim is to make the unit combat-capable already in 2025.



Hope this also inspires others to increase support to Ukraine and further pressure Russia. pic.twitter.com/pilxdbUPx9 — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) February 24, 2025

"Ukraine has shown the world the true meaning of resilience. In its heroic fight against Russian aggression, Ukraine is not only fighting for itself but for the entire rules-based world. Our mission is to support them. Ukraine has the right to choose its own allies," he said.

A brigade is a military sub-division that typically consists of 3–4 combat battalions and various support elements such as engineer and medical support units, and that can have anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers.

The full size of the Ukraine brigade has not yet been determined, a statement from the Norwegian prime minister's office said.

"The brigade will be made up of flexible elements that Ukraine can deploy in line with its needs," it added.

The statement said the NB8 is responding to a request from Ukraine.

The NB8 includes Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. Active cooperation between the countries has been ongoing since the 1990s.

