X!

Baltics, Nordics to train and equip Ukrainian brigade

News
Prime Minister Kristen Michal visited Ukraine on February 24, 2025.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal visited Ukraine on February 24, 2025. Source: Stenbocki maja
News

The eight Nordic-Baltic countries will provide equipment and training for a Ukrainian brigade-sized unit in Ukraine during 2025, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Monday in Kyiv.

Ministers from across Europe and Canada visited Ukraine on Monday to show solidarity on the third anniversary of the start of full-scale invasion.

Michal said the NB8's goal is to jointly provide the necessary training for the unit, including equipment, ammunition, and other essential resources.

The Nordic and Baltic countries will agree on the specific steps in the near future, a statement said.

Michal stressed that now is the time to do more and act faster, highlighting Estonia's recent military aid package to Ukraine that includes 10,000 shells. 

"Ukraine has shown the world the true meaning of resilience. In its heroic fight against Russian aggression, Ukraine is not only fighting for itself but for the entire rules-based world. Our mission is to support them. Ukraine has the right to choose its own allies," he said.

A brigade is a military sub-division that typically consists of 3–4 combat battalions and various support elements such as engineer and medical support units, and that can have anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers.

The full size of the Ukraine brigade has not yet been determined, a statement from the Norwegian prime minister's office said.

"The brigade will be made up of flexible elements that Ukraine can deploy in line with its needs," it added.

The statement said the NB8 is responding to a request from Ukraine.

The NB8 includes Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. Active cooperation between the countries has been ongoing since the 1990s.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

ERR in Ukraine: Three years of war have hit every Ukrainian family

11:55

Minister: Airports could be given right to take down drones

11:24

Nuclear power plant developemet plan to go ahead despite missing laws

11:23

Rush to beat car tax sees vehicle sales soar in December 2024, plunge in January

10:47

Ikea's profits in Estonia down by nearly 30 percent

10:25

Estonia wants flexible state aid rules for airports to stay

09:43

Education migration shows Estonian families looking for higher quality

09:13

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools

08:46

Poll: Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu's rating as top prime minister pick rises

08:38

EKRE holds 12th torchlight procession on Independence Day

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.02

Gallery: Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces take part in Independence Day parade

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day: How was freedom declared in 1918?

24.02

Andrus Merilo: Military escalation is more likely than hypothetical

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day starts with sunrise flag raising ceremonies Updated

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

07:51

Galleries: Independence Day concert and presidential reception in Tallinn

23.02

How do sprats end up on Estonia's Independence Day party tables?

22.02

Ryanair confirms airport charges only reason for cutting Tallinn routes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo