X!

Nordic, Baltic ministers: Time for Europe to fully step up in Ukraine

News
Flags of the Nordic and Baltic countries.
Flags of the Nordic and Baltic countries. Source: Laura Celmiņa/ LatvianMinistry of Foreign Affairs
News

In an opinion piece published in the Financial Times on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and his Nordic and Baltic colleagues call on Europe to increase its support for Ukraine.

"Together, the Nordic-Baltic countries are the world's second largest military donor to Ukraine after the United States. We are proud to stand fully and firmly behind our Ukrainian friends in defending freedom and security in Europe. How can it be that eight small countries in Northern Europe are leading in support for Ukraine?" the foreign ministers write. "In this existential moment, we are ready and willing to do more. But at a time, when the future of European security hangs in the balance, now is the time for the whole of Europe to step up."

The joint article by the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland underlines that right now we must do everything we can to allow Ukraine to make peace from a position of strength.

This is why it is key to provide Ukraine with more military support as quickly as possible, they say: "We owe it to Ukraine that there is no fourth anniversary of the full-scale war. This requires all of Europe to step up."

Tsahkna said this is why the Estonian government last week decided to increase the military assistance earmarked for Ukraine this year by 25 percent. It also agreed to send 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine as soon as possible, with the Defense Forces of Estonia providing 750,000 food packs from its reserves.

"We will also provide Ukraine with more than €100 million worth of Estonian defence industry production at the earliest opportunity," he said.

At the same time, it is crucial to continue the pressure on Russia, the foreign minister said. The foreign minister is attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels today, where the 16th package of sanctions is expected to be adopted.

"It is an important step towards limiting Russia's options for keeping its war machine going. At the same time, we must immediately start working on the next package of sanctions," Tsahkna said before the meeting.

The foreign minister said that today, on Estonia's Independence Day, it was important to keep in mind that all our actions in support of Ukraine also contribute to Estonia's security and stability.

"Also, Estonia's Independence Day reminds us that victory over an overwhelming adversary is possible if the people have resolve and allies," Tsahkna said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

Andrus Merilo: Military escalation is more likely than hypothetical

12:29

Nordic, Baltic ministers: Time for Europe to fully step up in Ukraine

11:58

Independence Day receiving lines put announcer's skills to the test

10:05

Baltic media to play Ukrainian national anthem in solidarity broadcast

09:32

Lauri Hussar: Estonia is ready for the next leap forward

09:01

Gallery: Independence Day starts with sunrise flag raising ceremonies Updated

08:48

Estonian prime minister visiting Ukraine on full-scale invasion anniversary Updated

00:27

Feature | 'It lives in my mind every day': Ukrainians on 3 years of full-scale war

23.02

Independence Day celebrations begin in Pärnu

23.02

How do sprats end up on Estonia's Independence Day party tables?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.02

Gallery: Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces take part in Independence Day parade Updated

09:01

Gallery: Independence Day starts with sunrise flag raising ceremonies Updated

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day: How was freedom declared in 1918?

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

22.02

Ryanair confirms airport charges only reason for cutting Tallinn routes

23.02

Estonia sending 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

23.02

How do sprats end up on Estonia's Independence Day party tables?

22.02

Study: 65 percent of stateless persons want Estonian citizenship

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo