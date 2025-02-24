Nordic, Baltic ministers: Time for Europe to fully step up in Ukraine

In an opinion piece published in the Financial Times on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and his Nordic and Baltic colleagues call on Europe to increase its support for Ukraine.

"Together, the Nordic-Baltic countries are the world's second largest military donor to Ukraine after the United States. We are proud to stand fully and firmly behind our Ukrainian friends in defending freedom and security in Europe. How can it be that eight small countries in Northern Europe are leading in support for Ukraine?" the foreign ministers write. "In this existential moment, we are ready and willing to do more. But at a time, when the future of European security hangs in the balance, now is the time for the whole of Europe to step up."

The joint article by the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland underlines that right now we must do everything we can to allow Ukraine to make peace from a position of strength.

This is why it is key to provide Ukraine with more military support as quickly as possible, they say: "We owe it to Ukraine that there is no fourth anniversary of the full-scale war. This requires all of Europe to step up."

Tsahkna said this is why the Estonian government last week decided to increase the military assistance earmarked for Ukraine this year by 25 percent. It also agreed to send 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine as soon as possible, with the Defense Forces of Estonia providing 750,000 food packs from its reserves.

"We will also provide Ukraine with more than €100 million worth of Estonian defence industry production at the earliest opportunity," he said.

At the same time, it is crucial to continue the pressure on Russia, the foreign minister said. The foreign minister is attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels today, where the 16th package of sanctions is expected to be adopted.

"It is an important step towards limiting Russia's options for keeping its war machine going. At the same time, we must immediately start working on the next package of sanctions," Tsahkna said before the meeting.

The foreign minister said that today, on Estonia's Independence Day, it was important to keep in mind that all our actions in support of Ukraine also contribute to Estonia's security and stability.

"Also, Estonia's Independence Day reminds us that victory over an overwhelming adversary is possible if the people have resolve and allies," Tsahkna said.

--

