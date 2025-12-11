Estonian instructors join Norway's Legio initiative to train Ukrainian soldiers

Estonian instructors have joined Norway's Ukrainian soldier training initiative and are passing on their skills at the task force center in Poland.

Photographs taken by Estonia's Defense Forces (EDF) show instructors training Ukrainians at Camp Jomsburg in the snow, which started falling in Poland at the end of November.

Estonia has joined the task force "to help Ukrainian soldiers in a difficult and prolonged war," the EDF said.

The main task of the instructors is to train soldiers, platoon commanders, platoon commanders and instructors of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Estonian Defense Resources Agency said.

"The role of the Estonians is initially to support the training of soldiers and platoon commanders," it said, adding the role could change with time.

Operation Legio is a joint initiative by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Ukraine.

Estonian instructors training Ukrainian soldiers as part of Norway's Legio initiative, which is funded by the Nordics, Baltics and Poland. Source: Rasmus Allik, srs/OR-4 Uku Toosens

"Ukraine's armed forces are in urgent need of personnel and equipment to defend the country against the Russian invasion. The main objective of our mission is to support Ukraine so that it can maintain its defence, win the war, or achieve a peace agreement on its own terms," Norway's Ministry of Defense says.

Camp Jomsborg near Poland's border with Ukraine was officially opened on October 1, although training started in the summer in Norway and Germany, in cooperation with the USA.

In February, the eight Nordic-Baltic countries pledged to provide equipment and training for a Ukrainian brigade-sized unit in Ukraine during 2025.

A brigade is a military sub-division that typically consists of 3–4 combat battalions and various support elements such as engineer and medical support units, and that can have between 3,000 and 5,000 soldiers.

The task force was established in 2024, and the mission is currently planned to continue until the end of 2026.

The video below, published by the EDF magazine Sõdurileht, also shows Estonians in action at Legio.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!