Nordic-Baltic training center for Ukrainian soldiers opens in Poland

The Norwegian-led Nordic-Baltic training camp for Ukrainian soldiers, Camp Jomsborg, was opened in Poland on October 1, 2025.
A training center launched by the eight Nordic and Baltic countries to train and equip Ukrainian personnel was opened in southern Poland on Wednesday (October 1).

The countries announced the plan in February after visiting Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

On Wednesday, the Estonian, Polish and Norwegian defense ministers and the the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine Yurii Myronenko opened Camp Jomsborg at the Dęba-Lipa Land Forces Training Grounds in south-eastern Poland.

Norway lead the effort and engineers from Norway's Brigade Nord built Camp Jomsborg from the ground up in recent months, a statement from the country's foreign ministry said.

"The base will now host both basic soldier training and advanced courses for officers and specialists," it said. "The Nordic and Baltic contributions amount to materiel for two brigades."

"Camp Jomsborg stands as a symbol of regional solidarity: united, we help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and reinforce its forces on the frontline," the statement added.

Polish Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said the facility will be able to train up to 1,200 soldiers at any one time.

"We know that peace needs strength, it needs ability, training, well-trained troops and a strong alliance - the resilience of our societies," he said.

The minister said the experience will not be "one way" and that NATO can learn from the Ukrainians.

"I think that an important element of it is that we will be drawing on Ukrainian experiences. There is a drone airstrip right next to us. It is a place to implement the experiences from the war in Ukraine – implement the best solutions of anti-drone units and drone capabilities possessed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he said.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense wrote on X: "Nordic-Baltic countries and Poland stand united, helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty and freedom."

Estonia also trains Ukrainian soldiers in Estonia and contributes instructors to initiatives in the UK and Poland.

Editor: Helen Wright

