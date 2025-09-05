X!

Estonian Defense Forces instructors training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland

An Estonian Defense Forces soldier.
Source: Estonian Defense Forces
Instructors from the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the Defense League (Kaitseliit) are currently in Poland to train Ukrainian military personnel.

As part of the Nordic-Baltic training initiative "Legio," the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) sent a team of up to 10 active and reserve military personnel and members of the Defense League (Kaitseliit) to Poland to train Ukrainian soldiers.

"The aim of the Legio training initiative is to support the Ukrainians in their war against the aggressor as best as possible, flexibly and in accordance with Ukraine's needs," said Senior Capt. Silver Kuldkepp, commander of the Estonian unit participating in the training initiative.

"Estonia is contributing with its active and reserve soldiers to support the maintenance and development of the combat capability of the Ukrainian armed forces. This is our opportunity and obligation as a trusted friend of Ukraine," Capt. Kuldkepp added.

Estonia is contributing a team of up to 10 active and reserve service members, as well as members of the Defense League who have expressed their desire to participate. The training focuses on improving soldiers' basic and combat skills and is designed according to the wishes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One training cycle lasts two months.

"We are very pleased to have been in Poland from the very beginning, since the first rotation of Legio. Estonia's quick decision to participate has already been widely recognized here," added Capt. Kuldsepp.

Estonia has also participated in the U-K-led training initiative "Interflex" since 2024, and currently, the ninth rotation of EDF instructors is in the U.K., teaching basic soldiering skills to Ukrainian Defense Forces personnel.

Following the launch of the Nordic-Baltic Legion, Estonian instructors will soon conclude their training activities in the U.K. under the Interflex training initiative.

Since the start of full-scale war in Ukraine, Estonia has provided military training to approximately 2,000 Ukrainian defense forces personnel. Based on the experience from Interflex, the participation of EDF personnel, reserve forces personnel, and members of the Defense League in providing training is considered to have been a success.

In June this year, Estonia decided to join Legio, an international support mechanism led and coordinated by Norway, which aims to support the Ukrainian armed forces through military training. The training is aimed at maintaining and developing the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces. The support mechanism was created through joint cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic countries.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

