Estonia sends fourth Interflex mission rotation to train Ukrainians in UK

News
Estonian instructors preparing for Mission Interflex.
Estonian instructors preparing for Mission Interflex. Source: EDF/ rms Maria Tammeaid
News

The fourth group of Estonian Defense Forces instructors departed for the UK this week to train soldiers from the Ukrainian military.

The Interflex mission, led by the UK, aims to provide the Ukrainian military with basic infantry training. This covers battlefield activities, weapons training, medicine, and shooting skills.

Lt. Col. Margot Künnapuu, head of the training department of the Defense General Staff, said Interflex is very important because it provides both permanent training support to Ukraine as well as an opportunity for Estonian instructors to "gain valuable service experience and develop their skills in an international environment".

Up to 30 Estonian Interflex instructors were selected from both the active and reserve forces. This group is the fourth rotation from Estonia, replacing an earlier third rotation. The unit will remain in the UK for almost two months, joining the multinational "Trident Company" led by New Zealand. The company includes similar units from Lithuania and Canada.

Cpt. Lauri Mäepalu, who oversees the 3rd and 4th Estonian Interflex rotations, said the level of Estonian instructors, including volunteer reservists, is "very high" and that they are highly valued by both the Ukrainians and the UK: "Above all we stand out for our hard work and good instructor skills." 

Estonia joined the Interflex training mission in January this year. The UK, Latvia, Lithuania, the Nordic countries, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Kosovo are all part of Interflex.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

