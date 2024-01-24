X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia joins Operation Interflex to train Ukrainian forces

News
Ukraine National Day flag ceremony in Kadriorg.
Ukraine National Day flag ceremony in Kadriorg. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

Estonia will join the UK-led Operation Interflex, the largest scheme for training the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform) announced this week.

Within Interflex, Estonian instructors will provide soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces with basic training in the United Kingdom.

The group has already trained 34,000 Ukrainian recruits "with essential frontline combat skills". Estonia will be the 12th country to contribute, alongside the Nordic countries, Australia, and Canada.

Estonia will also continue to participate in the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in support of Ukraine with specialized courses in Estonia.

Pevkur said Ukraine needs ongoing support from Western countries in training new and additional armed forces personnel in this war, as well as weapons and ammunition.

"That is why Estonia has decided to join Operation Interflex, in which instructors from our own Defense Forces will soon be training Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom," he said at a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein meeting) on Tuesday.

Ministers were given an overview of developments on the battlefield, critical capability requirements, the work of capability coalitions, and the latest provisions of aid to Ukraine.

"I also challenged my colleagues to provide 0.25 percent of GDP in long-term support of Ukraine, which is something Estonia has already decided to do," Pevkur said.

"Our calculations show that if all of the Ramstein countries contributed that much, the total amount could come to €120 billion each year, which would create the right conditions for a Ukrainian victory."

Ahead of the meeting, the minister also held bilateral discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Made Laanpere: We survey issues hid from society and the law

19:26

Ida-Viru County struggling with slippery roads

18:57

Estonia joins Operation Interflex to train Ukrainian forces

18:46

Helme: EKRE's popularity diminished by its criticism of Ukraine support

18:26

'Barbie' and 'Suvitajad' most watched cinema films in 2023

18:00

SDE leader: Education reform would add to costs without solving teachers' pay issue

17:24

Sunken warships in Estonian waters are pollution ticking time bomb

17:00

Riigikogu National Defense Committee rejects EDF chief criticism

16:51

Latvian minister: Constructing Baltic Defense Line could take a decade

16:19

'Impulss': There is a crisis of trust between teachers and government

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

23.01

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

23.01

MP: Very surprising if Boris Nadezhdin allowed to run in Russia's election

23.01

Knitters issue call to wear patterned Estonian mittens on Independence Day

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: