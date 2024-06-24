Third Estonian Interflex rotation starts training Ukrainians in UK

Approximately 30 members of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and Defense League (EDL) started training Ukrainian forces in the UK this week. This is the third rotation from Estonia.

Estonia has sent both active-duty and reservist instructors to the UK to take part in the UK-led Operation Interflex. The program provides members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with basic training.

The EDF and EDL members participated voluntarily and will be in the UK for a two-month cycle.

The UK hosts the Operation Interflex training program, which is supported by several allies. Over 30,000 Ukrainian personnel have been trained so far, and the goal is to train another 10,000 by mid-2024.

In addition to Estonia, the Nordic countries, Latvia, Lithuania, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Kosovo are also participating.

Lt. Sten Kusma, who led the second rotation, said the Estonian instructors have a good reputation.

"The contribution of our dedicated instructors to training has helped learners reach new levels of confidence. Although our rotation is coming to an end, we are confident that the third rotation will continue with the same passion and lead the course to a successful conclusion," he said in a statement.

