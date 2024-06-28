Estonian Defense Forces and Navy leadership roles officially handed over on Friday

News
Gen. Martin Herem (left) with Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo (right).
Gen. Martin Herem (left) with Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo (right). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Leadership of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the Estonian Navy will be officially handed over during two ceremonies in Tallinn this Friday.

At 1 p.m. on Friday, a ceremony will take place at the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Headquarters in Tallinn, during which, Gen. Martin Herem will hand over command to Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo.

Maj. Gn. Merilo is currently deputy commander of the EDF and has previously served as commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Division and as chief of the operations department at the EDF Headquarters.

A similar ceremony to handover command of the Estonian Navy exchange will take place in Tallinn harbor at 10 a.m.

After seven years of service, Cdre Jüri Saska will hand over the post to Cdre Ivo Värk, who is currently head of the analysis and planning department of the Joint Headquarters.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

