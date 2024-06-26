Gallery: Hiiumaa Military Museum displays military models

A collection of military models, mostly focusing on World War II, has opened at Hiiumaa Museum in Tahkuna.

Jõgeva resident Riho Sakrits' models imagined the history of the first part of the 20th-century military history. His work includes tanks, airplanes, and soldiers at work or in combat.

"It mostly covers the Second World War. It begins briefly with the armament of the Estonian Defense Forces but primarily focuses on the Second World War. Almost all of the parties are shown – the Red Army, the British Army, the US Army, Germans, Italians," the Hiiumaa Military Board Member Ain Tähiste told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Tähiste said making the models is an art.

"First you take a factory production [figurine] and then start tuning it to the right colors. You may have to break or crush them a bit, it depends on the situation, and then the model's author has to stage a situation, whether it's refueling an aircraft or a battle position," Tähiste said.

The exhibition at the Hiiumaa Military Museum is open until September 15.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!