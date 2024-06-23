Gallery: Victory Day begins with flag raising ceremony at Narva Castle

News
Estonia's blue, black, and white flag was raised at Narva Castle to mark the start of Victory Day on June 23, 2024.
News

Victory Day started on Sunday (June 23) with the raising of Estonia's blue, black, and white flag at Narva Castle at 7 a.m.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and members of the government, Riigikogu, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), NATO allied forces, diplomats, and locals gathered to watch the ceremony. Officials then laid wreaths.

This year the annual Estonian Defense Forces parade takes place in the border city at 11 a.m. at Peetri plats and can be watched on ETV from 10.45 a.m. As well as the Defense Forces and Defense League, troops from allied NATO countries will also participate.

President Alar Karis will give a speech to commemorate the occasion at 11 a.m. He will then hand over the victory flame to members of the Estonian Defense League and the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse) to take back to their home regions.

The parade traditionally rotates between Estonian cities and was last held in Narva in 1996. A rehearsal was held was held on Saturday evening.

Victory Day celebrates the victory in the Battle of Võnnu over the Landeswehr in 1919 which ultimately led to the end of approximately 600 years of German-led rule in the region.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

