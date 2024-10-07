Defense League wants 2025 Victory Day parade to be held in Pärnu

The Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) has proposed to the president that next year's Victory Day parade be held in Pärnu. The last parade organized by the Defense League in Pärnu took place in 2012.

The Estonian Defense League's General Staff told ERR that the Defense League has proposed to the president that the Victory Day parade in 2025 be organized in Pärnu, in cooperation with the local municipality and other partners.

"When selecting the location for the national parade, we take into account the overall activity plan of the Defense League (training, exercises) so that our four defense districts share the organizational workload equally," said Neeme Brus from the Defense League's strategic communication department.

The last Victory Day parade in Pärnu was held in 2012. This year's parade took place in Narva.

The Victory Day parade traditionally takes place on Victory Day, June 23. Since 2000, the parade has been organized by the Defense League. Prior to that, from 1994, the parades were organized by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

