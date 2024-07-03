Ministry drafting new law to allow foreign volunteers to join Defense League

News
Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR
News

Ministry of Defense will allow foreign volunteers to join the Defense League and receive military training if new legislation is passed. It would primarily be aimed at foreign nationals living in Estonia long-term.

Under the current law, foreign citizens can only join the EDF after martial law or mobilization has been declared. The new changes proposed by the ministry would allow them to have a role much earlier on.

Lauri Kriisa, head of the ministry's legal department, said the amendments are aimed at foreigners already studying or working in Estonia.

"They could be from Germany, Singapore, Australia, or the United States, and they value Estonia so much that they want to defend it," Kriisa said, describing the target group. "They would like to become a quill in our defensive hedgehog."

Foreigners can already become supporting members of the Defense League and around 230 people have signed up.

"But today, it is not possible for them to join a unit in peacetime and start military training there. Neither can they make a promise today that they can be counted on in time of war," he explained.

Foreigners would sign contracts with the state

The draft says a voluntary service contract would be concluded between both sides, meaning the volunteer promises to defend Estonia but is not duty-bound to do so.

One example highlighted by Kriisa are the foreigners currently fighting in Ukraine who have time-limited contracts.

"And after that, they can withdraw from the contract. On the one hand, this gives them greater freedom compared to citizens of the state, but it still gives the state predictability," Kriisa said.

The contract would give a foreigner the right to participate in military training with the Defense League.

"The easiest way for a person who wishes to contribute voluntarily to Estonia's military defense is still today through the Defence League. And that is why the Defence League is also a very good option for involving foreign volunteers," he said.

Simplified border crossing procedures

Kriisa noted the proposed changes would help include foreigners who have skills needed for the national defense. This would allow the EDF to recruit valuable instructors, for example.

"After all, the Defense Forces do not just need people for the battlefield, we need a lot of different kinds of knowledge: in engineering, in information technology, in physics for example," Kriisa listed.

The Ministry also takes into account that foreigners may return to their home country after receiving training, but when the time comes, they must quickly return to Estonia. Ukraine's experience also showed many people are keen to help.

The ministry wants to create amendments to smooth entry barriers at borders.

"The idea is to create a simplified procedure similar to the way members of foreign armed forces arrive in Estonia," he explained. "That if a person is useful for the defense of Estonia, they can come here in a simplified and accelerated procedure."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:06

Climatologist: Likelihood of heatwaves has doubled in Estonia

18:37

Tallinn's Viru Bus Terminal Temporary closure for repairs

18:11

SAPTK reports 2023 profits of €90,000

17:26

SALK expands beyond Estonia's borders, aims to boost revenues further

17:10

Ministry drafting new law to allow foreign volunteers to join Defense League

16:48

Law change allows private security on Estonian-flagged ships sailing in risk zones

16:11

Estonia wants to set gender balance requirements for listed companies

16:01

Tallink passenger numbers down nearly 6 percent on year to June

15:22

New exhibition exploring Tartu's unique districts to open at City Museum

15:13

Justice ministry plans to continue collecting communications data

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.07

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

01.07

Tallinn launches planning procedure for 33-hectare Bekker Port site

02.07

Estonia's Mark Lajal exits Wimbledon with head held high

12:26

Excavation reveals Tehumardi site is no 'mass grave'

02.07

Gallery: President meets top graduates at annual Rose Garden ceremony

10:50

Eesti 200 head: Michal unlikely to repeat Kallas' ill-considered remarks

02.07

Government plans to abolish entrepreneur account's higher income tax rate

02.07

Doctoral thesis: Naivety regarding Päts coup stems from exile Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo