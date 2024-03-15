EDF instructors training Ukrainian Armed Forces in UK

Up to 30 Estonian Defense Forces instructors will be sent to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces' new recruits in the UK as part of mission Interflex.

The Estonians will contribute to the Ukranians' basic military training alongside the Nordic countries, the Baltic States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Kosovo.

Up to 30 member unit includes active-duty and reservist instructors who will stay in the UK for a two-month training cycle.

They will provide basic military training such as basic drills on the battlefield, weaponry, and shooting skills, Maj. Gen. Enno Mõts, the chief of staff of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces, said.

Before heading to the UK, the personnel underwent a week's training – an instructor refresher course – at Tapa.

Estonian instructors preparing for Mission Interflex. Source: EDF/ rms Maria Tammeaid

"We focused on teaching weapon handling skills and medicine," said Lt. Marek Härmask, who is responsible for the training of the unit heading for the training mission.

One of the recruits is reservist Private German Barinov who served as an infantryman and worked as a medic in the frontline in Ukraine for a total of 21 months.

"It's a great honor for me to be allowed to teach Ukrainians and share my experience with them, because I think the biggest goal in the world right now is to help Ukraine beat back the occupiers," he said.

Second Lt. Andres Hakmann said: "For me, it was a voluntary decision, like everyone here - we want to contribute to the defense of Ukraine."

