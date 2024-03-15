X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

EDF instructors training Ukrainian Armed Forces in UK

News
Estonian instructors preparing for Mission Interflex.
Estonian instructors preparing for Mission Interflex. Source: EDF/ rms Maria Tammeaid
News

Up to 30 Estonian Defense Forces instructors will be sent to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces' new recruits in the UK as part of mission Interflex.

The Estonians will contribute to the Ukranians' basic military training alongside the Nordic countries, the Baltic States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Kosovo.

Up to 30 member unit includes active-duty and reservist instructors who will stay in the UK for a two-month training cycle.

They will provide basic military training such as basic drills on the battlefield, weaponry, and shooting skills, Maj. Gen. Enno Mõts, the chief of staff of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces, said.

Before heading to the UK, the personnel underwent a week's training – an instructor refresher course – at Tapa.

Estonian instructors preparing for Mission Interflex. Source: EDF/ rms Maria Tammeaid

"We focused on teaching weapon handling skills and medicine," said Lt. Marek Härmask, who is responsible for the training of the unit heading for the training mission.

One of the recruits is reservist Private German Barinov who served as an infantryman and worked as a medic in the frontline in Ukraine for a total of 21 months.

"It's a great honor for me to be allowed to teach Ukrainians and share my experience with them, because I think the biggest goal in the world right now is to help Ukraine beat back the occupiers," he said.

Second Lt. Andres Hakmann said: "For me, it was a voluntary decision, like everyone here - we want to contribute to the defense of Ukraine."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

15:15

Traffic instructor: People struggling to apply what they've learned in driving school

13:55

Kristiina Saks: What do Estonians' media habits tell us about integration?

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

12:16

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

12:05

Gallery: Center Party holds meeting to protest against car tax

11:22

Marko Mägi: We cannot afford to be ecologically shortsighted

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

10:31

Gallery: Simen Johan's 'Until the Kingdom Comes' opens at Fotografiska

10:13

Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

16.03

Kalle Laanet resigns as justice minister Updated

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

16.03

Health minister: A progressive income tax will develop in Estonia

15.03

Minister: Fibenol choosing Latvia, not good news for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: