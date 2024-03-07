X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian DefMin, EDF drop sales of products still available in Russia

News
A ribbon in the colors of the Ukrainian flag pinned to an Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) uniform.
A ribbon in the colors of the Ukrainian flag pinned to an Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) uniform. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Ministry of Defense has issued a directive ending the sale throughout its area of government, including all retail outlets on Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) territory, of products that continue to be available in Russia, the ministry announced Thursday.

"Many Western businesses have shut down their operations in Russia, but there are still those who support the Russian economy and, by extension, its war machine," explained Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

"I realize that the directive to discontinue the sale of products from PepsiCo, Mars, Nestle and other large corporations within the Defense Ministry's area of government may cause some discomfort, but there are alternatives to many of these products – even from Estonian manufacturers – and the higher purpose outweighs the minor inconvenience," Pevkur continued. "I trust that everyone understands why this matters – let's help Ukraine win."

The ministry's decision involves manufacturers the Ukrainian National Agency on Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has included on its list of International War Sponsors; Ukraine uses the list published on the War and Sanctions database site to push foreign companies operating in Russia to end their business activities there, thus stopping financing Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

In Estonia, this means in practice that vending machines, cafes and other sales outlets within the area of governance of Estonia's Ministry of Defense will no longer carry products from companies such as PepsiCo, Mars, Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez International, and including things like chocolate, cookies, chips, ice cream, chewing gum and soft drinks.

Products from tobacco companies Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International (JTI) will be halted as well.

"We invite our partners to replace these products with equivalents where possible," said Kristo Raud, strategic category manager for infrastructure and services at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

Contracting partners are being requested to remove the products in question from their product ranges within 60 days of receiving the ECDI notification.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:07

Estonian DefMin, EDF drop sales of products still available in Russia

17:58

Erik Gamzejev: Let's imagine Russian citizens also being able to elect the parliament

17:12

MP: Margus Tsahkna likely Eesti 200 number one candidate at European elections

17:00

ESTDEV to support training of Ukrainian state judges in Estonia

16:20

Estonia ranked 57th in Brand Finance's 2024 Global Soft Power Index

16:01

Estonian drug company inks deal with US Medicare, Medicaid agency

16:00

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

15:43

Eesti Energia CEO: Oil shale plants in hot water

15:28

Cats charity appeals for help in controlling Pärnu County feral colony

15:25

Minister: Estonian wants better business relations with Saudi Arabia, Qatar

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.03

Statistics Estonia: Average monthly wage in Q4 2023 was €1,904

06.03

Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

06.03

Sugary drinks tax to add 20 cents to the price of a small soda bottle Updated

08:53

Expert: Mark Rutte as next NATO sec gen would suggest western disunity

06.03

Kallas: Estonian soldiers will not go to fight in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: